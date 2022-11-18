Emily Ratajkowski "is super into" Pete Davidson.

The 31-year-old model joined Pete to celebrate his 29th birthday earlier this week, and there has recently been "non-stop communication" between the celebrity duo.

A source told E! News: "Emily is super into Pete right now.

"It's still very new, but they have been in non-stop communication and she just went out with him to celebrate his birthday and wanted to make him feel special."

Pete - who has previously dated the likes of Kim Kardashian, Kate Beckinsale and Kaia Gerber - and Emily have developed a strong bond over recent weeks.

However, it's far too soon for the comedian and the brunette beauty to make their burgeoning romance Instagram official.

The insider explained: "It's a chill relationship so far. There's no pressure to make it exclusive, but she really likes him.

"Pete is charming and winning her over for sure."

Emily and Pete have been talking to each other "for a couple of months", and the model is said to love his sense of humour.

The comedian has also been wowed by Emily's intelligence.

A source previously said: "Pete and Emily have been talking for a couple of months now. They are in the very early stages, but both really like each other.

"Pete makes Emily laugh and he loves how intelligent she is."

Despite this, an insider recently suggested that Pete is still struggling to come to terms with his split from Kim Kardashian.

The source explained: "Pete is still obsessed with Kim. She is in touch [with Pete, although] she's turning down all of his requests to get together.

"There's been contact and Kim is actually the one who texts him a lot - she's always messaging and sending pictures. It's got to be hard for Pete, though - she's going hot and cold, she doesn't want to string him along but she can't be with him right now."