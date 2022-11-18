Julianne Hough has thanked Len Goodman for being "the voice of ballroom dancing".

The 78-year-old star recently announced that he'll be leaving 'Dancing With the Stars' in order to spend more time with his family in the UK, and Julianne has now heaped praise on the TV "legend".

Julianne, 34 - who joined 'Dancing with the Stars' in 2007 - said: "I've known him since I was ten years old.

"He has just completely changed the narrative of ballroom dancing and made it what it is today, and we look to Len for all of the advice and the wisdom. I just want to say thank you to him for being the voice of ballroom dancing for all of us."

Julianne also suggested that she would be keen to join the show's judging panel alongside her brother Derek Hough, as well as Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli.

She told E! News: "That would be amazing.

"I would love to be back in the ballroom at any point, just because that's my family. It's funny - there's been so many iterations where I was on as a dancer and then as a judge, and who knows what's next, but I love that show. I love that family so much, so you never know!"

Earlier this month, Len announced he would be leaving 'Dancing with the Stars' after 17 years.

The TV star explained: "This will be my last season judging ‘Dancing With the Stars'.

"I’ve been on the show since it started in 2005, and it has been a huge pleasure to be a part of such a wonderful show but I’ve decided I want to spend more time with my grandchildren and family back in Britain."