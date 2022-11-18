Teresa Giudice has offered parenting advice to Rihanna.

The 34-year-old singer gave birth to her first child with ASAP Rocky in May, and she's now been given some parenting tips by the TV star.

Teresa - who has Gia, 21, Gabriella, 18, Milania, 16, and Audriana, 13 - told E! News: "You are an amazing mom already. It just comes so natural and easy.

"Just keep doing, you know, what you're doing and just adore your baby every day and take lots of pictures."

Rihanna previously admitted to being inspired by Teresa's style of parenting.

The 'Rude Boy' hitmaker said earlier this year: "Teresa from ['The Real Housewives of New Jersey'] does not play about her kids. She will flatten you about those kids. And that resonates with me a lot because I feel like that's the type of mom I'm going to be. Psycho about it."

Meanwhile, Rihanna recently revealed that her baby boy inspired her to perform at the Super Bowl in 2023.

The singer admitted that motherhood has changed her outlook on life, even prompting her to accept the invitation to perform the Super Bowl halftime show.

She shared: "I feel like it was now or never, really. There’s this weird s*** that happens when you become a mom, that you just unleash or unlock other parts of your superpower, you feel like you can take on or you could do anything.

"I wanted to take on the challenge and I wanted to do something that would force me to get back onstage."

Rihanna confessed to relishing the challenge of motherhood, too.

She said: "It is crazy. It is amazing. It’s wild. It’s weird. It’s all of those things, all at once. The best feeling. The most love I’ve ever known.

"I can’t describe it. It’s new. It’s fascinating. Every step, every facial expression, every new milestone. I love it."