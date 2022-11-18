Saweetie's new single is her "memoir as a single woman".

The 29-year-old rap star - who previously dated Quavo of Migos - has revealed that her turbulent love life was the inspiration behind her new track, 'Don’t Say Nothin'.

She said: "It’s my memoir as a single woman, dealing with men who talk too much. I put all of my experiences into one song. The studio is definitely therapy."

Despite this, Saweetie has confessed to having mixed emotions about her new album, 'The Single Life'.

She told Complex: "I’m caught in between two emotions. I’m nervous, but I’m excited because this is the most vulnerable I’ve ever been with my music. You know?

"I feel like it’s my duty to share my story with this big of a platform, so this whole year was me peeling back layers of myself. I’m interested to see how my fans are going to feel about it."

Last month, Saweetie insisted she feels "proud" to be single.

The rap star also confirmed that she planned to address the speculation about her love life on her new album.

She said: "I feel like a lot of my private love life has been publicised on the media and the internet, so it's time for me to speak up.

"I think the best way to respond to my perception is through the music 'cause honestly, if you don't know me personally, I'm not gonna have a personal conversation online."

Saweetie also insisted that she's "comfortable" being single.

She shared: "'The Single Life' ... what it means to me is just me standing on being single. We need to be comfortable in just being single.

"And if you want to go here and go there, that's OK too. But I'm a single woman and I'm proud to be with myself."