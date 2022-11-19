Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde are reportedly "taking a break" after two years together.

The 28-year-old singer and Olivia, 38, are said to have put the breaks on their romance, with an insider saying that the move was a "very amicable decision".

The source told PEOPLE: "He's still touring and is now going abroad. She is focusing on her kids and her work in LA. It's a very amicable decision."

Olivia - who has Otis, eight, and Daisy, six, with actor Jason Sudeikis - was spotted at Harry's concert in Los Angeles on November 15, and the duo remain "very close friends".

Another source added: "Right now, they have different priorities that are keeping them apart."

Earlier this year, Olivia revealed that she was determined to "protect" her romance with Harry.

The actress explained that she was eager to keep their relationship out of the spotlight.

She said: "I’m not going to say anything about it because I’ve never seen a relationship benefit from being dragged into the public arena.

"We both go out of our way to protect our relationship; I think it’s out of experience, but also just out of deep love."

Olivia also directed Harry in her psychological thriller movie, 'Don't Worry Darling', and the pop star relished the experience of working with her.

Harry shared: "As a director, Olivia is incredibly focused. She communicated what she was looking for from the cast with both clarity and respect.

"I think transitioning from acting into directing has made her a director who knows how to get the best out of everyone."

Meanwhile, Olivia confessed that she hating dealing with the attention that came her way after she split from Jason and started dating Harry.

She said: "The last two years, my family has gone through this kind of restructuring and a revolution that should be a totally personal experience. And it’s not."