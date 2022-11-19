Saweetie has been "off of social media for a year".

The 29-year-old rap star has revealed that she took a step back from social media platforms for the sake of her mental health.

Asked how long she's been off social media, Saweetie explained: "A year! A year. Because I had brand deals, so I had to spot post, but I’ve been off of social media for a year."

The 'Best Friend' hitmaker admits that the move has helped to protect her "peace".

She told Complex: "Sometimes, I train for the good. Sometimes I train for the whatever you want to call It. I protected my mental health by keeping and protecting my peace from negativity."

Saweetie has enjoyed a meteoric rise over recent years. But she actually looks back on the early days of her career with fondness.

The rapper - who studied at the University of Southern California before she switched her focus to music - shared: "I miss college Saweetie, and me meeting other creatives. I just wanted to make something else.

"Now everyone wants to charge for every second and it kind of just takes the art out of it."

Despite this, Saweetie feels she's learned from some of her past mistakes.

Asked what advice she'd give to her younger self, she replied: "Take your time. And don't [jump] at the first opportunity.

"I felt like those tough lessons definitely made me a wiser woman, but I think I would've just taken my time ... Who [you] surround yourself really, really affects the trajectory of your career."

Saweetie has always been keen to support up and coming artists.

However, the chart-topping star claims that she's "figured everything out" for herself.

She explained: "I just love new artists. No one reached out to me or helped me out, I figured everything out myself. More women who are in position to help the younger women, we should do that because no one helped me.

"But instead of having a chip on my shoulder, you have to be the difference you want to see. So that’s what I do."