Ticketmaster has issued an apology to Taylor Swift and her fans.

The ticket sales and distribution were slammed after announcing the cancellation of general sale tickets to Taylor's Eras tour, with a tweet saying: "Due to extraordinarily high demands on ticketing systems and insufficient remaining ticket inventory to meet that demand, [the] public on-sale for Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour has been cancelled".

Ticketmaster said in a statement: "We strive to make ticket buying as easy as possible for fans, but that hasn’t been the case for many people trying to buy tickets for Taylor Swift ‘The Eras’ Tour. First, we want to issue an apology to Taylor and all of her fans – especially those who had a terrible experience trying to purchase tickets."

The apology came after Taylor revealed she was "p***** off" with how the sales had been handled.

She wrote in an Instagram message to fans: "I’ve brought so many elements of my career in-house. I’ve done this SPECIFICALLY to improve the quality of my fans’ experience by doing it myself with my team who care as much about my fans as I do. It’s really difficult for me to trust an outside entity with these relationships and loyalties, and excruciating for me to just watch mistakes happen with no recourse.

"There are a multitude of reasons why people had such a hard time trying to get tickets and I’m trying to figure out how this situation can be improved moving forward. I’m not going to make excuses for anyone because we asked them, multiple times, if they could handle this kind of demand and we were assured they could. It’s truly amazing that 2.4 million people got tickets, but it really p***** me off that a lot of them feel like they went through several bear attacks to get them."

Addressing those who did not get tickets, she added: "My hope is to provide more opportunities for us to all get together and sing these songs. Thank you for wanting to be there."

Taylor's tour will be her biggest US run to date, with 52 shows across the country.