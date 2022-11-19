Simon Cowell will receive the Exceptional Generosity in Philanthropy gong at the Variety Club Showbusiness Awards next week.

The music mogul will be presented with the award by his close friend Amanda Holden, when she hosts the ceremony in London on Monday (21.11.22) and Simon will follow in the footsteps of previous winners Kylie Minogue, Judi Dench and The Beatles.

Professor Jonathan Shalit OBE - chairman of the Variety charity which has raised hundreds of millions to help children with disabilities and those who are disadvantaged - told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "The Variety Club Silver Heart Awards are made to special people in recognition of their global achievements.

"The awards recognise the unique creative contribution made by each winner in reaching out and enriching the lives of millions.

"Simon’s philanthropy is nothing short of extraordinary. His public associations are well chronicled.

"But the real reason Variety has awarded Simon the Variety Club Silver Heart Award for Exceptional Generosity in Philanthropy is as much, if not more, for what he does privately and unheralded.

"Simon has literally – in true Variety spirit – enriched the lives of millions."

Other winners at the awards are set to include Gary Barlow, Beverley Knight, Judy Craymer, Edward Enninful, Naomi Campbell and Katherine Jenkins, who will receive the Variety Club ‘Duke of Edinburgh’ Gold Heart Award for National Excellence.

Professor Shalit added to HELLO!: "I was reminded of the great heritage of the Variety Club Showbusiness Awards, when recently watching a 1958 Pathe News Film which reported 'The sixth year of these coveted Variety Club Silver Heart Awards, which today rank with Hollywood’s Oscars among the greatest honours of showbusiness.

"Congratulations to the winners. You stand on the shoulders of giants in collecting a Variety Club Silver Heart for your remarkable achievements."