Kerry Katona once asked for an encyclopedia for Christmas.

The 42-year-old star was brought up in foster care and could resonate with the seasonal advert for department John Lewis - which depicts a couple fostering a child in time for Christmas and appeals for the nation to think about the 108,000 children who have been placed in the social care system - as shr explained that she will always be "grateful" for the impact her foster family had on her.

She said: "Speaking of getting into the Christmas spirit, the John Lewis advert is finally here. It pays homage to people fostering children over the festive period and it's so emotional. As a child who was in foster care, it really got to me. Being in care, you can feel unloved but it's not your fault - all you need is a little bit of love. Before I met my foster parents, I sent them a letter asking for an encyclopedia for Christmas, and that's what they got me. So the advert really resonates with me. The impact fostering can have on a child's life is amazing. My foster parents had a massive impact on my life for the better and I'm so grateful."

Meanwhile, the former Atomic Kitten singer - who has children Molly, 21, Lilly-Sue, 19, with first husband Brian McFadden, Heidi, 15, and Max, 14, with second spouse Mark Croft and Dylan Jorge, eight, with George Kay but is now engaged to fitness instructor Ryan Mahoney - is due to star as Ugly Sister Botox in a production of 'Cinderella' at the New Theatre Royal in Lincoln and explained that she has already got her decorations up so she can get into the "festive spirit" before she goes away to work.

Writing in her new! magazine column, she added: "I'm home now after a week in Turkey and I've got my Christmas decorations up! The lovely people at Venue Styling by Ryan came and transformed my home. I usually decorate the house myself but I've been too busy with work. It looks great, but I like to go over the top with my decorations, so I think I'm going to add some more myself. I know it's a little bit early, but I go into pantomime this month and I miss the lead up to Christmas, so I wanted to enjoy the festive spirit before I head off."