Chord Overstreet had "immediate chemistry" with Lindsay Lohan.

The pair co-star in new Netflix romcom 'Falling For Christmas' and Chord, 33, loved working with former child star Lindsay, 36.

He said: "I’ve done several table reads, and I’d never really done a table read like that with somebody to where I felt there was immediate chemistry. She was very giving, and it flowed really effortlessly between us. I was like, “Oh, this is gonna be really fun.” As far as my experience on that film, it was one of those things where she couldn’t have been more open and sweet when it was coming to working together, to where it was just a really easy environment. We had the scenes how they were written, and then we both tweaked and worked on them together and tried to make them better."

However, he admitted that he felt pressure at being part of Lindsay's first big comeback role.

He said: "I think there’s pressure. You feel pressure with any movie and any project that you do because you want to make it as great as it can be for the fans and for people that are watching the movie — and at the same time real. But I think when we were working together, there was such an openness with both of us that it never felt like there was pressure."

Chord also revealed that producers originally wanted him to play Lindsay's fiancé, rather than the romantic lead.

He said: "My agent called me and was like, 'Would you be down to do a chemistry read with Lindsay for the movie?' Knowing Lindsay’s pedigree, I was like, 'That’d be awesome,' because I think she’s so freaking funny and super talented. I responded to the script because it reminded me in a great way of 'Overboard' — I’m a huge rom-com fan. I was like, 'Oh, I would kill to do something like this.' Especially with somebody that’s such a pro like Lindsay. Originally, they wanted me to read for the role of Tad, who was the fiancé. I was like, 'I can do an English accent, but I feel like I’m not gonna be as good as someone who’s actually English. Can I just read for the other role?' And I read for it and got it."