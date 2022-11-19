Big Sean and Jhene Aiko have welcomed a baby boy.

The couple - who have been dating on and off since 2016 - secretly welcomed their first child together on November 8.

Jhene shared the news on Instagram with a selection of pictures and wrote: "11/08/22 Noah Hasani, after 24 hours of labor, a total lunar eclipse, and while it was pouring rain… he came my baby Yoda, my Sani (sic)."

Big Sean, 34, added: "After 24 hours of Labor, A Lunar Eclipse, with rain from the beginning of labor til he was born, he’s here safe and sound. Happy, Healthy and everything we could ever ask for and more. Any and everything for you Son. Noah 11/8/22."

Big Sean - who previously dated pop star Ariana Grande - and Jhene first revealed their pregnancy news in July.

The 'Blessings' hitmaker said at the time that he "can't wait" to become a dad for the first time.

He wrote on Instagram: "Whole new motivation foreal! ... Very grateful God continues to bless us, Thank you. (sic)"

He added in separate post: "Can't wait to be a dad."

The celebrity couple briefly split in 2019 before getting back together the following year.

Speaking in 2021, Jhene opened up about their relationship and insisted it's built on a very strong friendship.

The 34-year-old singer also revealed that she's always felt "comfortable with him" and that their romance is unlike anything else she's ever experienced.

She explained: "When I first met Sean, the one thing I can say is he immediately felt familiar, like I knew him already and I was comfortable with him immediately ... I had never felt that feeling of like, I’ve met you before ...

"Our friendship is really strong, so that has made our relationship what it is, just that foundation of real friends who really know each other on that level."