Stephen Graham has learned to "appreciate life" after a failed suicide attempt in his early 20s.

The 49-year-old actor has revealed that he feels "exceptionally blessed" after he survived a personal crisis during his younger years.

Stephen - who has been married to actress Hannah Walters since 2008 - shared: "I feel exceptionally blessed. And I’m not talking about materialistic things.

"I’m not talking about my career. I’m talking about how blessed I feel to have the family I have, to have Hannah, who is my rock, to stand by me through thick and thin, who has always believed in me and is my soulmate. To have found that person in this lifetime is, for me, unbelievable ... I really appreciate life, and all the close relationships I have."

Stephen has worked with some of the biggest names in the movie industry during his carer, including the likes of Leonardo DiCaprio, Al Pacino and Brad Pitt.

Stephen relished the experience of working with the big-name stars, observing that they didn't have big egos.

The acclaimed actor - who has starred in movies such as 'Snatch', 'Gangs of New York' and 'The Irishman' - told The Independent: "What I really noticed about the likes of Brad, and then someone like Leonardo DiCaprio, and then, you know, Al Pacino – I sound like I’m really name-dropping now – my experience of being with these men was that there was no ego. They treated me like an equal. And the conversations we had were deep conversations about life, about acting, about society.

"What I have noticed is how you conduct yourself with other people is hopefully how you want to be treated yourself, too. My mum always said to me, manners cost nothing. It’s nice to be nice."