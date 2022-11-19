Chris Hemsworth found discussing his own mortality to be an "intense"

experience.

The 39-year-old actor explored the issue of death during an episode of his new docu-series, 'Limitless with Chris Hemsworth', and the movie star remembers it being a "profound" experience.

Speaking about the series, Chris told the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column: "They all had different challenges and different things that I found either excruciatingly painful or confronting in different ways, but at the end of it, it was an amazing experience.

"Probably the ice swim was gruelling and the most painful, but then the episode on death and confronting mortality - that was called the ‘Acceptance’ episode - that was intense and profound for many reasons."

Earlier this month, Chris revealed that he's genetically predisposed to Alzheimer's disease.

The actor has been told by medical experts that he is "between eight and ten times" likelier to develop the condition than the general population.

He explained: "It's not a pre-deterministic gene, but it is a strong indication. Ten years ago, I think it was more thought of as determinant."

Chris admitted that the health warning has been unsettling for him.

The Hollywood star shared: "Yeah, there was an intensity to navigating it. Most of us, we like to avoid speaking about death in the hope that we'll somehow avoid it. We all have this belief that we'll figure it out.

"Then to all of a sudden be told some big indicators are actually pointing to this as the route which is going to happen, the reality of it sinks in. Your own mortality."

Chris also plans to discuss his health issues with his children.

The actor - who has India, ten, and eight-year-old twins Sasha and Tristan with Elsa Pataky - said: "One day I'm sure I'll bring it up.

They probably want to test themselves and [find out,] 'Are you in the category that's going to be sensitive to this or not?'"