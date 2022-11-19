Mindy Kaling is a "prude".

The 43-year-old star co-created 'The Sex Lives of College Girls', and Mindy admits that the show actually helped her to feel more comfortable with the topic.

She said: "I think I had to get cool with being cool with sex. I feel like I am sex negative. I'm like very much of a prude."

The hit series stars the likes of Pauline Chalamet, Amrit Kaur, Renee Rapp, Alyah Chanelle Scott, and Gavin Leatherwood.

But Pauline, 30, revealed that the sex scenes aren't as racy as they might seem.

The actress told E! News: "I think the sexual scenes that we play on the show are actually quite safe.

"We see a lot of post coital sex. We see tops on, you know? There's no objectification, I don't believe, of women on the show. So I think I have at least always felt very safe and I found it to be fun to learn what it is to be playing this in a comedy."

Meanwhile, Mindy previously confessed that she feels most comfortable writing about "strivers and dorks".

The actress is a huge fan of the X-rated drama series 'Euphoria' - but thinks she'd struggle to write a similar show.

Mindy said: "I love 'Euphoria' and I think [creator] Sam [Levinson] is like a genius. I think he has a lot to say about things like sex and drug use and addiction and those are incredibly interesting, but we don’t have a ton of experience in that.

"I watch that show on the edge of my seat, vicariously, but I feel like nerds lusting over guys is more what we feel comfortable writing about so that’s why we do this. We write about strivers and dorks and people who are underestimated."