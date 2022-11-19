King Charles plans to cut staff numbers across the Windsor estate.

The 74-year-old monarch is reportedly keen to reduce staff numbers, leaving some employees feeling "extremely worried about their futures".

An insider told the Daily Mirror newspaper: "It’s a really testing time. Many are already resigned to leaving jobs they have cherished for years. It’s left a real sense of dread among staff."

It's been suggested that Queen Elizabeth's ladies in waiting at Sandringham are among those who at risk of losing their jobs.

Charles ascended to the throne in September following the death of the queen, and his coronation is set to take place on May 6 at Westminster Abbey in London.

The ceremony will see the king crowned alongside his wife, Camilla, Queen Consort, with the historic service being conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby.

Buckingham Palace said in a statement: "The coronation will reflect the monarch's role today and look towards the future, while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry."

Charles will be anointed as sovereign during the ceremony, and Camilla will also be crowned as part of the service, albeit in a simpler ceremony.

The coronation is expected be more modest than before. The late queen was coronated during a three-hour ceremony in June 1953, when thousands of people lined the streets of London.

The landmark event marks the formal investiture of a monarch's regal power. However, Charles is said to have already planned a scaled-down ceremony.

A source said recently: "The 1762 gold stagecoach which was seen at the queen's Platinum Jubilee is once again expected to be seen. The anointing of the monarch will also be retained, but a shorter ceremony will take place with fewer guests."