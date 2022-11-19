Florence Welch has been forced to postpone her UK tour after suffering a broken foot.

The 36-year-old singer - who kicked off her tour at The O2 in London on Friday (18.11.22) - has taken to Instagram to inform her fans of the postponement.

Alongside a photo of a stage covered in drops of blood, Florence wrote: "I’m so sorry to say that after an X ray it seems I was dancing on a broken foot last night.

"It is not in my nature to postpone a show, and certainly not a UK tour, but I’m in pain and as dancers know, dancing on an injury is not a good idea. And have been told not to perform to avoid further damage. [blood emoji]

"Please hang on to your tickets. We are working our hardest to reschedule these dates for next year and we will let you know as soon as possible. (sic)"

The 'My Love' hitmaker admitted to being heartbroken about the situation.

Florence also apologised to her fans, and revealed that she "can’t wait to be back on [her] feet".

Her post continued: "I’m heartbroken as the Dance Fever tour has been my favourite show we have ever put on. The communion with you. Your beautiful faces shining.

"I love you so much, and I’m so sorry to anyone who is disappointed. My heart is aching. I can’t wait to be back on my feet and back in your arms. X x (sic)"

Meanwhile, Florence previously admitted that lockdown was a big challenge for her.

The singer has been sober for almost a decade - but she revealed that the pandemic tested her resolve.

She said: "When you’re sober it is unfiltered reality all day every day. You don’t get a brain break.

"I really f****** empathise with anyone who did relapse in those two years because I think it was probably the closest I’ve ever thought about it."