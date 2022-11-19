Katharine McPhee and David Foster "don't care" about their age gap.

The 38-year-old star married David, 73, in 2019, and Katharine has insisted that she doesn't give any thought to their age gap.

The brunette beauty - who has Rennie, 20 months, with David - shared: "Of course, some people think it's a thing, but we don't we don't care.

"Here's the thing about social media [and] people who make comments ... You have to remind yourself that they make that comment and five seconds later, they're not thinking about you anymore."

The loved-up duo are now looking forward to spending Christmas together, and Katharine has revealed that they're both fans of "practical gifts".

She told DailyMail.com: "We honestly have everything we need. We don't need anything - we really don't. We're really grateful to have what we have ... our friends and family, everyone's healthy and [David's] not a materialistic person at all.

"I kind of like to give practical gifts for Christmas - nothing extravagant - like new suitcases and things like that. But like nice suitcases, sexy suitcases."

Meanwhile, David recently revealed that he has no regrets about becoming a dad again in his 70s.

The music mogul - who also has Allison, 52, Amy, 49, Sara, 41, Erin, 40, and Jordan, 36, from previous marriages - is determined to spend as much time as possible with his little boy.

He explained: "I haven't regretted a single day of it. I've loved every single day.

"It's the standard thing of like, 'Oh, well you were so young when you had your children and you were working day and night, you never saw them.'

"And there is some truth to that, sadly, for my [older] kids. I was just working a lot. Even though I'm working a lot now, I'll cancel anything just to hang with him. It's just different."