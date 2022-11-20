Elizabeth Debicki was a "huge fan" of 'The Crown' before being cast as Princess Diana.

The 32-year-old actress takes on the role of the late royal - who was married to the now-King Charles and had Princes William and Harry with him but was killed in a car accident at the age of 36 in 1997 - in the biographical Netflix hit and admitted it was a "huge privilege" to have been cast in a series she loved.

Speaking at the London premiere of season five of 'The Crown, she told HeyUGuys: "It's very very exciting. I'm genuinely so excited to be here. It's a huge privilege, it's a huge privilege to be a part of the show. I have been a huge fan of it and then suddenly to have Peter Morgan's script land on your table is such a cast and I adore this cast. I couldn't love them more really."

'The Great Gatsby' actress stars alongside Dominic West as the then-Prince Charles and Imelda Staunton as the late Queen Elizabeth - who died in September 2022 following a record-breaking 70-year-reign- having taken over from Emma Corrin in the part and paid tribute to her co-stars as "amazing people" who have been "super generous" on set as she described the series as "funny but moving."

They're amazing people, they're amazing actors, they're super generous actors. I would say it's dramatic because it is a drama, it's also tumultuous, it's very emotional, it's poignant. At times, it's very funny but I think it's very moving."