Elizabeth Debicki was a 'huge fan' of The Crown before being cast as Princess Diana

Published
2022/11/20 07:00 (GMT)

Elizabeth Debicki was a "huge fan" of 'The Crown' before being cast as Princess Diana.

The 32-year-old actress takes on the role of the late royal - who was married to the now-King Charles and had Princes William and Harry with him but was killed in a car accident at the age of 36 in 1997 - in the biographical Netflix hit and admitted it was a "huge privilege" to have been cast in a series she loved.

Speaking at the London premiere of season five of 'The Crown, she told HeyUGuys: "It's very very exciting. I'm genuinely so excited to be here. It's a huge privilege, it's a huge privilege to be a part of the show. I have been a huge fan of it and then suddenly to have Peter Morgan's script land on your table is such a cast and I adore this cast. I couldn't love them more really."

'The Great Gatsby' actress stars alongside Dominic West as the then-Prince Charles and Imelda Staunton as the late Queen Elizabeth - who died in September 2022 following a record-breaking 70-year-reign- having taken over from Emma Corrin in the part and paid tribute to her co-stars as "amazing people" who have been "super generous" on set as she described the series as "funny but moving."

They're amazing people, they're amazing actors, they're super generous actors. I would say it's dramatic because it is a drama, it's also tumultuous, it's very emotional, it's poignant. At times, it's very funny but I think it's very moving."

© BANG Media International

elizabethdebicki princessdiana princeharry princewilliam imeldastaunton

BANG Showbiz English

BANG Showbiz is the world’s premier entertainment news agency providing the most exciting celebrity news to online, print and broadcast media outlets across the globe.

mediaby BANG Showbiz English

Ryan Reynolds wrote a Deadpool Christmas film
Dustin Milligan 'always dreamed' of shooting a movie in London
Thomas Jane files claim against Anne Heche's estate
Candy Crush Saga adding in-game features to celebrate 10th anniversary

Recommended