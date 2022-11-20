Quentin Tarantino is ready to "wrap up the show".

The 'Reservoir Dogs' filmmaker has confirmed he is planning to stop directing after making his 10th standalone film because he is determined to go out on a high.

He said: "I've been doing it for a long time; I've been doing it for 30 years. And it's time to wrap up the show. I'm an entertainer. I want to leave you wanting more."

The 59-year-old filmmaker - whose 2007 film 'Death Proof' is discounted from his final total because it was half of the 'Grindhouse' double feature alongside Robert Rodriguez's 'Planet Terror' - insisted he doesn't "want to work to diminishing returns".

He told CNN's Chris Wallace: "I don't want to become this old man who's out of touch when, already, I'm feeling a bit like an old man out of touch when it comes to the current movies that are out right now.

"And that's what happens — that's exactly what happens."

But fans may have a long wait to watch Tarantino's last work because he has no idea what the film will be and insisted he isn't "in a giant hurry" to make it due to the dominance of streaming services.

Asked if he knows what his "10th and last film is going to be", he replied: "No, I don't, at all, 'cause I'm also not in a giant hurry to make my last movie.

"Right now, I don't even know what a movie is — is that something that plays on Netflix? Is that something that plays on Amazon and people watch it on their couch with their wife or their husband? Is that a movie?

"'Cause my last movie opened up in 3,000 theaters and played all over the world for a couple of months."

Tarantino, whose most recent work was the critically-acclaimed 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood', mused last year about calling it a day while he was still at the top and admitted at the time he wasn't even bothered about making a 10th film.

He said: "Most directors' last films are f****** lousy. Maybe I should not make another movie because I could be really happy with dropping the mic."