Dustin Milligan "always dreamed" of shooting a movie in London.

The Canadian-born actor, 37, had not spent much time in the English capital but had always wanted to fly across the pond to work and eventually got the chance when he was cast in new comedy 'The People We Hate at the Wedding'.

He said: "I'd never shot in London before and I always dreamed of it. I love London and hadn't spent a lot of time there so when I say I loved it I guess I love the idea of it. But having the opportunity to shoot there and I was there for over a month - it was really incredible. I loved the city, I loved the people and getting to go there and visit while working is the best because I serve my purpose but then I got to go off and explore. I did a lot of walking, I walked over that city. It was a lot of laughs."

However the former '90210' star - who features in the new comedy about a pair of sisters who reluctantly agree to attend the wedding of their estranged, wealthy half-sister in the English countryside - went on to joke that he had the "worst pizza" ever in London but ordered it at in the early hours of the morning.

He told HeyUGuys: "I ate at a couple of places but I can't really remember. I had some of the worst takeaway pizza of my life in London, I'm just gonna be honest. But then I did order it at 2:30am, so I don't know what I was expecting!"

'The People We Hate at the Wedding' - which also stars Kristen Bell, Allison Janney, and Ben Platt - is available to stream now on Prime Video.