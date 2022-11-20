Cheryl Burke has quit 'Dancing with the Stars.'

The 38-year-old dancer has served as a professional on the ABC ballroom competition almost every year since 2007 but is officially stepping down so she can focus on the "next phase" of her career.

On Sunday (20.11.22), she wrote on Instagram: " am sitting here full of so many conflicting emotions about the words I am about to write…Tomorrow night will officially be my final dance as a pro dancer on @dancingwiththestars. This has been one of the absolute hardest decisions of my life and I am also confident that it is the right one. This show has been my 2nd family since I was 21 years old. The cast, crew

and fans have seen me through my highest highs and some of my lowest lows, and I honestly don’t know who I would be today without them. I also know that it is time for me to begin the next phase of my career, although dance will always be a part of me."

The 'Dance Moms' star - who was married to 'Boy Meets World' actor Matthew Lawrence from 2019 until 2022 - went on to add that she is "excited" for the future and teased that there are some new projects to come.

She added: "am excited about the idea of evolving, about being challenged in new ways, having the ability to expand my commitment to mental health advocacy, focusing on my new found love for podcasting, and I’m ready to face the uncertainty (though it’s scary as sh**) of what the future holds – I do have a few things up my sleeves though, so don’t worry ." (sic)