Finneas is "happy" for Billie Eilish amid her new relationship.

The 25-year-old producer is the brother of 'bad guy' hitmaker Billie, 20, and explained that he is "happy" for his younger sister following the news that she has struck up a relationship with The Neighbourhood frontman Jesse Rutherford, 31.

He told E! News: "Listen, as long as she's happy. I'm happy!"

His comments come just weeks after the GRAMMY Award-winning star was said to be "getting along flawlessly" with Billie's new boyfriend and that he "approved" of the new relationship.

A source said: "Jesse gets along flawlessly with [Billie’s] brother Finneas, who is so important to her. Finneas approves of this, as he really loves seeing his sister so happy and giddy. Billie has gone through such amazing changes and growth in the past few years, and she is ready to be with a man who is on her same level. She says that Jesse is the perfect guy for her. The chemistry between them is electrifying and everyone around them can see this. They are both passionate about their music and Jesse treats Billie with so much respect and admiration. He does not look at her as a superstar or anything like that. Billie and Jesse have known each other for years so even though they’ve only been dating a short while, she feels very comfortable with him. llie knows fans may be concerned over their age difference, but it really isn’t a concern of hers because they connect on so many levels. Plus, she’s turning 21 in a few months so there won’t be as many restrictions in terms of where they can hang out because she’ll be old enough at that point.. Billie respects Jesse as a person. Not only is he very successful as an artist, but he’s also incredibly smart and funny, and he treats her with nothing but respect. Things are still relatively new but it’s going really well so far."