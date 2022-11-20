Hoda Kotb has a "great working relationship" with her ex-boyfriend.

The 58-year-old star was married to Burzis Kanga from 2005 until 2008 but has adoptive daughters Haley, five, and Catherine three with former fiancé Joel Schiffman and explained that the former couple "speak a lot" to ensure their time with the kids over the Christmas period is divided up fairly.

She said: "We have a really great working relationship when it comes to holidays. We speak a lot and we make sure that we divvy it up so that it is great for him and great for us. The ultimate goal is when your girls are happy. That’s what we both say, ‘Happy girls, that’s all we want!"

The 'Today' host went on to add that she and her former partner have a "nice mix" and noted that her co-star Savannah Guthrie, 50, - who is mother to Vale, eight, and Charles, five, with husband Michael Feldman - want to teach their children to be "brave."

She told Us Weekly: "And that’s what we have. So they enjoy spending time with their dad and they enjoy spending time with me and everybody on my side. So it’s been really good [and] we have a nice mix. Savannah and I both came to motherhood late in life, but I think one thing I really wanna work on with my girls, too, is them having their voice. [Teaching them about] being brave enough to say what they need, what they want and not to feel greedy or too much or too bossy.

"“I feel like a lot of us, when we were younger, we were taught to be quieted. I was called shy, but as I reflect on [it], I was probably quieted like, you know, ‘Quiet down, be a good girl.’ But, I think I want my girls to be more vocal and to say what they want and not to be afraid and not to try to conform to be what other people want."