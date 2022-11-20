Adele will be performing her Las Vegas residency on New Year's Eve.

The 34-year-old singer postponed her stint at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in January just 24 hours before the opening night and claimed COVID-19 had rendered her show impossible to put on but eventually opened 'Weekends With Adele' on Friday (18.11.22) and has already added two new shows to the otherwise sold-out run towards the end of the festive period.

She wrote on Instagram: "New Years Eve has always been a let down for me, I seem to always end up spending it in a car on my way to or from somewhere! But not this year!! I’ll be ringing 2023 in on stage!! I dress up to the nines on NYE and I would love it if those of you that come would too! Let’s go all out black tie vibes"(sic)

The news comes just days after the 'Easy On Me' hitmaker - who is set to perform in Sin City until March 2023 - revealed that she had "never been more nervous" ahead of opening night.

She wrote: "I'm highly emotional, incredibly nervous but can't sit still because I'm so excited. I feel a million miles away from home, I can't stop thinking about when I was little and saw Tom Jones in Mars Attacks and thought blimey how did he get from Wales to Las Vegas!?" I always get scared before shows, and I take it as a good sign because it means I care and means I just want to do a good job. Maybe it's because I didn't start when I was supposed to. Maybe it's because it's opening night, maybe it's because Hyde Park went so great, maybe its because I love the show I don't know. But it's safe to say I've never been more nervous before a show in my career, but at the same time I wish today was tomorrow. I can't wait to see you out there x."(sic)

The new dates will take place on December 30 and December 31, with Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan presale taking place from 10am P.T on November 23.