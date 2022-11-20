Felicia Culotta has not spoken to Britney Spears "in a while."

The 56-year-old Louisiana native was a family friend of the 40-year-old pop star - who regained control of her multimillion-dollar fortune when a conservatorship governed by her family was terminated in 2021 - when she became her personal assistant during the early days of her career but revealed that she has not heard from Britney despite sending her several handwritten letters.

She said: "I haven’t spoken to her in quite a while. I write all the time. I love handwritten letters. I just hope and pray she gets them. I know for sure before she wasn’t [in the past], so I’m very hopeful that she gets them [now]."

Felicia - who made a cameo appearance as Britney's schoolteacher in the music video for her debut single '...Baby One More Time' in 1998 - added that "karma" will play a part in the aftermath of the #FreeBritney movement, and sent her well wishes to Britney following her wedding to actor Sam Asghari in June.

She told the New York Post's PageSix column: "It does feel like karma. Karma will get every single thing that was bad — karma will take care of [it]. I have faith in that. But I’m very grateful that Brit has gotten her own words back, and her own voice. That makes me happy. I just hope that her wedding and all the good things that are happening in her life make her as happy as we want her to be."

Earlier this year, the 'Toxic' hitmaker claimed that she had watched Felicia take part in the 'Framing Britney Spears' documentary and took to social media to accuse her former assistant of lying throughout the programme.

She tweeted: "The best part to me was when my old assistant talked about how I went through the neighborhood passing out 100 dollar bills when my first song came out. I wish I could go inside the heads of people like my dad and her and really try to understand why people lie and make up such things like that!"