Nicki Aycox has died at the age of 47 following a battle with leukemia.

The actress - who was best known for starring as Meg Masters and the demon that possessed her in The CW series 'Supernatural' - passed away on Thursday (17.11.22), her sister-in-law announced on social media.

She wrote on Facebook: "My beautiful, smart, fierce, incredibly talented, and loving sister-in-law, Nicki Aycox Raab, passed away yesterday with my brother, Matt Raab, by her side. Nicki and Matt had a wonderful life together in California. She was definitely a fighter and everyone who knew her loved her."

After learning of her death, 'Supernatural' creator Eric Kripke took to social media himself to pay his own tribute, noting that he would "marvel at the way 'Jeepers Creepers 2' actress would deliver lines on set.

Alongside a gif off Nicki in the series, he wrote on Twitter: "Gutted to hear the great #NickiAycox, our first #MegMasters, passed away. Too young. She was a delight and delivered lines like honey and venom. I marvel at how she made a simple word like ‘lackluster’ legendary. #RIP #SPN #SPNFamily @JensenAckles @jarpad" (sic)

Nicki - who is also survived by her two children - regularly kept her thousands of followers updated with her leukemia journey via her Instagram account @cashewsandolives and her final post in March saw the TV star singing as she embarked on another bout of treatment.

She captioned the post: "#alwayskeepfighting. STOP! DO NOT attempt to sing 80’s music after taking high doses of chemo☠️will cause memory loss. Literally got not 1 lyric correct# cancersucks #chemosucks #aml #cityofhope #highdosechemo #luekemia #chemosideeffects #chemofunny #chemowarrior #cancerwarrior."