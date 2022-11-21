Takeoff was honoured at the American Music Awards 2022.

The Migos rapper was killed on November 1 at a bowling alley in Houston, Texas, aged 28, and host Wayne Brady led tributes at the star-studded ceremony at Los Angeles' Microsoft Centre on Sunday (20.11.22), and called for the end to "senseless and terrible gun violence" in the US.

He said: "We recently lost Kirsnick Khari Ball, better known as Takeoff, one-third of the groundbreaking hip-hop group Migos.

"On behalf of all of us that love hip-hop all around the world, we thank you, Takeoff, for your artistry, and tonight, we honour your memory. We have to stop this senseless and terrible gun violence."

Takeoff's cousin and Migos bandmate Offset's wife, Cardi B, made her first public appearance since the devasting death to perform 'Tomorrow 2' with GloRilla.

Last week, the 'WAP' hitmaker paid a moving tribute to Takeoff.

Part of it read: "I will remember your remarkable talent and your dope ass personality. I pray that you are at peace and in paradise because you deserve every bit of it. God opened the heavenly gates for you with a warm embrace."

R'n'B star Tinashe had earlier spoken on the AMAs red carpet about the huge gap Takeoff has left as "one of our generational figures".

She said: "I think Takeoff is such an amazing talent, and I think he's gonna go down in history as somebody who really set the mark.

"I think the Migos was such a legendary group and I'm just honestly still very, very, very, very sad about the entire how it all played out."

She added: "I think that we're really missing one of our generational figures.

"I think that he went way too soon, 28 is so young, so it's definitely a tragedy. "