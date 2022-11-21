Dove Cameron paid tribute to the victims of the Colorado Springs shooting as she accepted the New Artist of the Year accolade at the American Music Awards on Sunday (20.11.22).

The 26-year-old star dedicated her win to "the queer community at large" before paying tribute to the people caught up in the tragedy at an LGBTQ+ nightclub in Colorado over the weekend, which saw at least five people killed and 18 others injured.

Speaking on stage at Los Angeles' Microsoft Theater, Dove - who identifies as queer - said: "I want to start by saying that every award that I ever win will always first and foremost be dedicated to the queer community at large.

"You guys have carved out such a space for me to be myself and to write music about it and I've never felt safer or more loved or more supported and I hope I can give you some semblance of that same feeling in my music.

"On the heels of the tragedy that happened at Club Q in Colorado Springs, I want to remind everyone how important queer visibility is and how important our community is."

The 'Boyfriend' singer then urged fans to donate to LGBTQ+ charities.

She added: "And I want to direct your attention to organisations like GLAAD and the Trevor Project for what you can do right now."

Dove, who performed 'Boyfriend' at the ceremony earlier in the evening, concluded her speech with a message of support.

She said: "I want to remind you that you are made absolutely right, and you are so loved and so held, and I want to thank you for supporting me, thank you for holding the space. I'm holding it for you, too. Thanks guys."

The 'Descendants' star had paid tribute to the queer community on the red carpet before the ceremony too.

She told 'Entertainment Tonight': "I feel like I have to thank, definitely like the queer community for embracing me so wholeheartedly.

“I mean everybody for really sticking with me.”