Amy Adams is so "grateful" to return to the role of Giselle.

The 48-year-old actress was chosen from 250 others to star as Giselle in 2007 musical 'Enchanted' - which tells the story of an animated princess-to-be who finds herself in real-life New York and ends up marrying a Manhattan lawyer - and has gone on to massive Hollywood success as Lois Lane in the 'Batman' movies but is glad to return to the part of the Disney Princess, especially after she was nervous about how the first movie would be received.

Speaking to BANG Showbiz and other assembled media outlets, she said: "'The first time, with Enchanted, we were taking like, a big leap. I knew how much I'd loved Giselle and how much I believed in her spirit. And, we just got into it not really knowing what it would be or if people would get it. So, I do remember feeling really scared the first time I watched it with an audience. 'Cause, it was in London and it was very quiet for the first bit of the movie but people sort of started to understand what they were seeing.

"'Enchanted' was really early on in my career. So, this movie has meant so much to me in so many ways. So, I'm just grateful to get to come back and revisit Giselle at his point in my life."

The 'Vice' star went on to add that when discussing things with director Adam Shankman she was able to just "flip back into" the role of Giselle, who in 'Disenchanted' is seen casting a spell to make her suburbian life into a fairy tale but things go awry and a battle to save her animated homeland of Andalasia ensues.

She added: "Adam will say this. We were in the meeting with Disney and I just flipped right back into it. And like,

talking about where I thought she was. And I just was realizing that it was the right time. Like, she was in there ready to come out."

'Disenchanted' is available to stream now on Disney+.