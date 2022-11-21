Jason David Frank has been remembered as “beautiful and unique” by his Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers’ co-stars.

The original Green Power Ranger in the 90s television series was praised by his fellow Rangers after he died aged 49 from unconfirmed causes.

Amy Jo Johnson - who brought to life the Pink Ranger Kimberly Hart - lamented that things “won't be the same” without Jason, who played Tommy Oliver.

The 52-year-old actress wrote on Instagram on Sunday (20.11.2022): “Jase, you were beautiful and truly unique. My life just won’t be the same without your frenetic, hilarious, caring, driven and creative ball of energy. I will always love you, dear friend. Please Rest now In Peace…”

Walter Jones - who played Zack Taylor, the Black Ranger - admitted he couldn’t “believe” the sad news about Jason no longer being with us.

The 51-year-old actor wrote on Instagram: “Can’t believe it…. RIP Jason David Frank. My heart is sad to have lost another member of our special family. #jasondavidfrank #jdf #walterejones #greenranger #whiteranger #mmpr #maythepowerprotectyou #tommy.”

Austin St John - who played Jason Lee Scott, the Red Power Ranger - offered his “thoughts and prayers” to all of those mourning the former ‘Power Ranger Zeo’ star.

The 48-year-old actor wrote on a photo of the pair of them: “Once a ranger, always a ranger” thoughts and prayers…” he wrote. “#RIP #prayers.”

Jason was not the first cast member to tragically pass away as Thuy Trang - who played the Yellow Ranger - passed away aged 27 in 2007.

News of Jason’s death - who leaves behind his children Hunter, Jacob, Skye with his first wife Shawna and daughter Jenna with his second ex-wifeTammie - broke over the weekend.

A spokesperson for Jason’s family said: “Please respect the privacy of his family and friends during this horrible time as we come to terms with the loss of such a wonderful human being. He loved his family, friends and fans very much. He will truly be missed.”