Jason David Frank remembered as 'beautiful and unique'

Published
2022/11/21 09:00 (GMT)

Jason David Frank has been remembered as “beautiful and unique” by his Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers’ co-stars.

The original Green Power Ranger in the 90s television series was praised by his fellow Rangers after he died aged 49 from unconfirmed causes.

Amy Jo Johnson - who brought to life the Pink Ranger Kimberly Hart - lamented that things “won't be the same” without Jason, who played Tommy Oliver.

The 52-year-old actress wrote on Instagram on Sunday (20.11.2022): “Jase, you were beautiful and truly unique. My life just won’t be the same without your frenetic, hilarious, caring, driven and creative ball of energy. I will always love you, dear friend. Please Rest now In Peace…”

Walter Jones - who played Zack Taylor, the Black Ranger - admitted he couldn’t “believe” the sad news about Jason no longer being with us.

The 51-year-old actor wrote on Instagram: “Can’t believe it…. RIP Jason David Frank. My heart is sad to have lost another member of our special family. #jasondavidfrank #jdf #walterejones #greenranger #whiteranger #mmpr #maythepowerprotectyou #tommy.”

Austin St John - who played Jason Lee Scott, the Red Power Ranger - offered his “thoughts and prayers” to all of those mourning the former ‘Power Ranger Zeo’ star.

The 48-year-old actor wrote on a photo of the pair of them: “Once a ranger, always a ranger” thoughts and prayers…” he wrote. “#RIP #prayers.”

Jason was not the first cast member to tragically pass away as Thuy Trang - who played the Yellow Ranger - passed away aged 27 in 2007.

News of Jason’s death - who leaves behind his children Hunter, Jacob, Skye with his first wife Shawna and daughter Jenna with his second ex-wifeTammie - broke over the weekend.

A spokesperson for Jason’s family said: “Please respect the privacy of his family and friends during this horrible time as we come to terms with the loss of such a wonderful human being. He loved his family, friends and fans very much. He will truly be missed.”

© BANG Media International

jasondavidfrank walterjones tommyoliver amyjojohnson zacktaylor

BANG Showbiz English

BANG Showbiz is the world’s premier entertainment news agency providing the most exciting celebrity news to online, print and broadcast media outlets across the globe.

mediaby BANG Showbiz English

Kendall Jenner ‘splits from Devin Booker for second time’
Michael Myers actor James Winburn dead aged 85
Blythe Danner secretly fought same cancer that killed her late husband
Tom Parker’s widow Kelsey ‘in early stages of new relationship’

Recommended