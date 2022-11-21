Timothy Dalton thinks the Daniel Craig era of the 'James Bond series was "terrific."

The 76-year-old actor starred as the 007 spy in the movies 'The Living Daylights' and 'Licence to Kill' but admitted that what the cast and crew with trying to do with his Bond films in the 1980s is what actually ended up happening in the late 2000s and up until the early 2020s when the leading role was assumed by Daniel Craig

He said: "Interestingly enough, we were trying to do what the Bond films have since become. They wanted it to be tougher, more real and move away from the silliness, but when it came down to actually doing it they didn't want to take the risk of it not working. They were a bit of a mishmash what they did with the Daniel Craig ones was a terrific step!"

However, when it comes to deciding who should take on the spy role in the new James Bond movies, following Daniel's departure with 2021 movie 'No Time to Die' after more than a decade in the part, Timothy remained tight-lipped because giving an answer would create "more trouble than it is worth."

He told Reader's Digest: "I'm staying out of that debate. It's not my business and it would create far more trouble than it's worth!"

Meanwhile, 'The Crown' star is set to play a "nasty" role in an upcoming project and explained that he has not always liked the characters he has played.

He said: "You don't always have to like a character to play them. I'm doing something at the moment for ['Yellowstone' creator] Taylor Sheridan where it looks like I'm going to play a rather nasty character."