Jack White thinks it is '"disgusting'"that Donald Trump's Twitter account has been reactivated.

The former US President, 75, was permanently blocked from the platform in January 2021 following the attack at the US Capitol in Washington but had his account reinstated earlier this month when billionaire businessman Elon Musk took over the platform in a $44 billion deal and White Stripes star Jack, 47, has branded the Tesla founder an "a******."

He wrote on Instagram: "So you gave trump his twitter platform back. Absolutely disgusting, Elon. That is officially an asshole move. Why dont you be truthful? Tell it like it is; people like you and Joe Rogan (who gives platforms to liars like alex jones etc.); you come into a ton of money, see the tax bill, despise paying your fair share, and then think moving to Texas and supporting whatever republican you can is going to help you keep more of your money.

" (How else could trump possibly interest you?) You intend to give platforms to known liars and wash your hands like pontius pilate and claim no responsibility? trump was removed from twitter because he incited violence multiple times, people died and were injured as a result of his lies and his ego, (let alone what his coup did to attempt to destroy democracy and our Capitol). And how about the division and the families broken apart from his rhetoric and what it did to this country That’s not “free speech” or “what the poll decided” or whatever nonsense you’re claiming it to be; this is straight up you trying to help a fascist have a platform so you can eventually get your tax breaks. I mean, how many more billions do you need that you have to risk democracy itself to obtain it?"(sic)

The 'Seven Nation Army' hitmaker went on to admit that Elon has done " a lot of amazing things" with his electric vehicles company, but accused the magnate of "going too far" and "promoting violence" with his latest move.

He added: "You did a lot of amazing things with Tesla, Elon, and you deserve a lot of compliments in that department (i personally supported the hell out of that venture), but you’ve gone too far and are now using your power to promote horrible, violence inducing liars, who are taking the country and the world backwards and endangering the democracy that made you rich and successful in the first place."