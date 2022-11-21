Renee Rapp believes fashion choices “are personal to everybody”.

‘The Sex Lives of College Girls’ star made the admission while revealing she and her character Leighton Murray - who recently came out as a lesbian - does not style herself the “way” she ever would.

The 22-year-old actress told InStyle magazine: “There could be not more stark of a f****** difference between Leighton and myself. There is no single piece of clothing or anything that I would want from Leighton's closet. That b**** is not dressing the way I want to dress. Literally, burn it.

“No, but I think this has been an internal conversation with me for a while because clothes are something that are personal to everybody, but for me specifically, they're very, very, very important. I’ve struggled with eating disorders my whole life and I feel very comfortable talking about it, and clothes have always either been a protective mechanism or something that makes me feel like myself because obviously they're a way of expression and the way that you’re physically perceived.”

Renee sometimes forgets she is “playing a character” when she has to don Leighton’s wardrobe in the Mindy Kaling-created HBO series.

She said: “But oh my god, sometimes when I would put on Leighton's s***, I would be like, ‘Oh, Jesus Christ.’ I have to remember that I'm playing a character. It would give me the most crisis sort of feeling in the whole wide world. It's a jump scare.”

The ‘In The Kitchen’ hitmaker - who recently dropped her first album ‘Everything to Everyone’ - shared that being a musician “is the only thing” she’s ever longed to do with her life after shooting to fame as Regina George on Broadway’s musical adaption of ‘Mean Girls’, the 2004 Tina Fey movie about high school girl power dynamics.

Renee said: “Music is the only thing I’ve ever wanted to do. My two biggest insecurities growing up were, I thought I was a horrible songwriter and I thought I was a terrible actor. So, I don't think I ever thought about acting as being a feasible thing for me, really, so it wasn't really in my view. I thought, ‘OK, I'm going to have a music career and then hopefully it'll blow up and then one day I might do a movie.’

“But music has always been the only thing that I love like that, so I don't even know if it's a preference. It's just more so what I am supposed to be doing and I'm very fortunate to also be able to act in that regard.”