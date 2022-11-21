Pamela Anderson’s hairdresser didn’t understand the “impact” of the look he gave her for ‘Baywatch’.

Kim Vo - whose clients have included Alicia Silverstone, Goldie Hawn and her daughter Kate Hudson - took credit for the blonde bombshell’s character CJ Parker iconic beachy blowout on the lifeguard series that began airing in 1989.

The celeb colourist told the Sun newspaper: “That blonde hair with the red swimsuit is my work.

“I was like 20, 21, and doing this and just not understanding the impact hair has. I was very young and she was amazing and starting her career.”

The ‘Blowing LA’ star needed to get Pamela’s on-set hairstylist to “describe” what to do to cover up her roots when he wasn't there.

He said: “This is way before FaceTime and Skyping and all this. “So we would be on the phone and she’d be like, ‘Am I doing this right?’ and I’m like, ‘I can’t see it, love. Describe what you’re doing’.”

Kim labelled how his big break came from working with Gwyneth Paltrow in 1997, who dropped in his name in Vogue magazine.

He said: “She’s got her own ­masseuses. She’s got it all set up.

“She’s one of those people who’s the best hostess. She’s got her world.

“I only do hair colour. I don’t blow dry or cut. So I bring our little glam squad with me.

“But it was after Gwyneth that Vogue magazine voted me the best blonder in the business, so this is when the journey started with all my blondes.”

Kim also spilled how pop superstar Britney Spears - who Kim has been doing her highlights since she was a teenager - would get him to go through “a private entrance”.

Kim said “I’ve been doing her hair since she was 18.

“We could go to suites and do their hair. So we didn’t necessarily have to go to their homes.

“They could come to us and we can have a private entrance, a private elevator that goes right up to the room.”