Team Ninja's Director and President Fumihiko Yasuda has confirmed reboots of 'Dead Or Alive' and 'Ninja Gaiden' are planned.

A report from Korean website Ruliweb revealed that the boss promised news on both gaming franchises "“as soon as possible”.

Last year, the 'Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection', which featured the games 'Ninja Gaiden Sigma', 'Ninja Gaiden Sigma 2', and 'Ninja Gaiden 3: Razor’s Edge' was released.

Meanwhile Team Ninja's next game will be the PlayStation 5 exclusive 'Rise of the Ronin'.

The developer has unveiled plans for its latest action RPG, which is set in 1863 Japan amid civil war and a spreading western influence.

The title - which has been in development for seven years - is set to drop as a PS5 exclusive in 2024.

On the PlayStation Blog, Yasuda said: "'Rise of the Ronin' is a new Team Ninja experience that will immerse you in an historically inspired world while bringing together its renowned combat action with Katanas and the likes, with new firearm weaponry that depicts the unique personality of its time period.

"By harnessing all the skills and knowledge we've gained over the years we really wanted to take things to the next level by attempting to thoroughly portray the most critical revolution in the history of Japan including the darkest and ugliest chapters that many will shy away from.

"This is undoubtedly the most ambitious and challenging project for Team Ninja Studio to date.

"Yet we will allow our experience in creating samurai and ninja action games to guide us through this journey."

Yasuda has also promised "new combat action" and "unrestrained open gameplay".

He added: "The characters that you will meet all have their own brand of justice and motivations, and whether you decided to side with or against them… each decision you make will matter.

"With new combat action and unrestrained open gameplay, we are looking forward to setting you free as you immerse yourself as a Ronin."