Alex Jones will not be given his Twitter account back, says Elon Musk.

The 51-year-old tech entrepreneur will not be giving the 48-year-old conspiracy theorist the privilege to post again after he was sued for libel and ordered to fork out $1.44 billion by the families of the victims of the Sandy Hook school shooting after he claimed the deaths of 26 people - 20 children and six adults - were a hoax.

Elon - whose ten-day-old son Nevada Alexander Musk died in 2002 - spoke of his own loss, explaining he had “no mercy” for someone “who would use the deaths of children for gain, politics or fame,” after Alex touted the lies to his large ‘InfoWars’ audience.

The revelation comes after the Tesla founder was questioned if he was going to let Alex back on the site - who was banned in 2018 from the microblogging app along with Facebook, Spotify, Apple and YouTube -

Elon - who has been running the social media giant since his $44 billion sale went through late last month - recently restored former US president Donald Trump, rapper Kanye West - who is legally known as Ye - and Andrew Tate, an influencer who was barred from many social media sites for misogynistic content, such as suggesting that women bear some of the responsibility for getting sexually assaulted.

Trump - who was removed in 2021 for using his account to support the deadly insurrection in January 2021 at the Capitol Building - is yet to tweet yet after he founded his own social media site, Truth Social while Andrew and

The decision to let the 76-year-old ex commander-in-chief back on Twitter came after Elon held a poll on the site.

Elon - after it ruled on by Twitter users 52 to 48 - tweeted: “The people have spoken. Trump will be reinstated. Vox Populi, Vox Dei.”