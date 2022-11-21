Bethenny Frankel is "seriously considering" plastic surgery.

The 52-year-old reality star explained that in a world where others use filters on social media so heavily, she wants to "remain transparent" about her cosmetic choices as she considers going under the knife.

She said: "Let’s have the plastic surgery conversation… what I have done… and what I may decide to do. In today’s world of filters and facetune and people being outright dishonest about how they look… it’s so important to me that I remain transparent about my physical appearance, especially now that I’m in this beauty space. I’m thinking very seriously about plastic surgery… and I want to share with you all the reasons why."

The former 'Real Housewives of New York City' star - who is engaged to businessman Paul Bernon but has 12-year-old daughter Bryn with ex-husband Jason Hoppy - went on to acknowledge that she will be "judged" by some of her 2.8 million followers but claimed that a lot of women are "lying" about having had work done in the first place.

Speaking in a video posted to Instagram, she added: "Many of you will judge me and that's OK, as long as I'm being honest with you. You can disagree with my decision... but you will not judge me for lying because I won't lie to you, because we've discussed so many things with beauty and age and that would be a full fraudulent scam.

"I think these women are lying about everything. They're lying about how much money they have. They're lying about how much surgery they have. I don't know why they're insecure, but they are."