Gladys Knight shares secret to her long and happy marriage

Published
2022/11/21 15:00 (GMT)

Gladys Knight has credited her Christian faith with helping her succeed at marriage.

The 78-year-old 'Midnight Train to Georgia' star has been married to her husband William McDowell for 21 years after three previous failed marriages and she's revealed they turn to God every time they hit a rocky patch and it keeps their relationship strong and healthy.

She told America's Closer magazine: "You have to always know that the Lord is going to make a way. We put him first. If you've got a problem and don't know how to do something, you have to look up. That's how we get through."

Gladys has three children from previous relationships and she credits her mother Sarah with giving her the help and support she needed so she could balance life as a musician with raising her kids.

She added to the publication: "You know, I love my babies. They were ... beautiful but without my mother, I don't think I would have been able to do it. I had an amazing mother who said: 'You go do this and I'm gonna do this'. You don't have a whole lot of parents in that situation who would be willing to take over and help you like that, so that you could [make a better life] for your children. But that's the way she worked."

Gladys and William now have 17 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren between them and the singer insists her husband is devoted to them.

She added: "When I'm at home, I have a houseful of kids. And they're all over William, my husband. He is all about the kids and they just love him to death. They love him the best! And he will do anything to keep them on the right track."

© BANG Media International

gladysknight williammcdowell

BANG Showbiz English

BANG Showbiz is the world’s premier entertainment news agency providing the most exciting celebrity news to online, print and broadcast media outlets across the globe.

mediaby BANG Showbiz English

Kendall Jenner ‘splits from Devin Booker for second time’
Michael Myers actor James Winburn dead aged 85
Blythe Danner secretly fought same cancer that killed her late husband
Tom Parker’s widow Kelsey ‘in early stages of new relationship’

Recommended