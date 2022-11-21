President Donald Trump has been given his Twitter account back.

The 76-year-old ex head of state was has his ability to post on the microblogging site restored following a poll by held by Elon Musk - who took over running the site following his $44 billion takeover late last month - that asked users if he should get his privileges returned after he was banned in January 2021.

After it was decided 52 to 48 per cent, the 51-year-old entrepreneur wrote on the site: "The people have spoken. Trump will be reinstated. Vox Populi, Vox Dei.”

Trump - who is yet to post again - was removed from the social media platform after it was deemed he had used it to escalate the deadly insurrection at the US Capitol Building during the certification of President Joe Biden’s electoral victory, behaviour for which was he was impeached for.

A prolific and notorious poster, the ex resident of the Oval Office took his love of social media and created Truth Social, a platform of his own.

Last week, in the aftermath of the Republicans failing to take control of Congress - after they pedalled the conspiracy theory that the 2020 Presidential Election was fraudulent - Trump outlined his intention to run in the 2024 Republican primary and is believed to face his biggest competition from Florida’s governor Ron DeSantis, who is a blossoming star of the GOP.

Since assuming the helm of Twitter, Elon also brought back rapper Kanye West and Andrew Tate, who were suspended for anti-semitic and misogynistic posts respectively.

In addition, the Tesla founder has cut 7,500 jobs and faced backlash for his management style of the website, which has included allowing users to pay for verification via Twitter Blue - which led to chaos as users pretended to be businesses such as pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly to offer free insulin therefore tanking their share price - and crowdsourcing new features for the site.