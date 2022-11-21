Jack Whitehall has launched his first-ever podcast.

The 34-year-old comedian is fronting the 'Safe Space' podcast exclusively on audible and will interview a series of guests including the likes of Emily Atack, Russell Howard, Jameela Jamli, Judd Apatow as part of the series to explore embarrassing moments from their lives.

A press statement said: "Launching today, the brand new series hosted by Jack Whitehall (Bad Education, Jungle Cruise, Travels with My Father) throws open the doors to Jack’s Safe Space, a place where celebrities and listeners alike are free to share their most cringe-inducing tales, and try to feel better about themselves along the way.

From the school days we’d rather forget (Emily Atack), to worst first impressions (Russell Howard) and cringeworthy celebrity encounters (Jameela Jamil), no shameful stone is left unturned, as Jack is joined by some of the funniest names in the industry who come bearing all about the moments in their lives that have led to sleepless nights.

"Elsewhere, Jack gets to the bottom of a real day’s work with comedian and former handyman Tom Davies, discusses embarrassing relationship experiences away from the screen with Judd Apatow, and discovers a personal story of shame not even Big Zuu’sfamily knows about, plus more from the likes of Jordan Grey, Layton Williams, and Whitney Cummings who discuss everything from centre stage woes to the human body. "

The 'Bad Education' star is joined by best friend and fellow comedian James Serafinowicz - who is described as being "unembarrassable" - as host of the new series and the pair will "best to cleanse all feelings of cringes past", inviting listeners to join and share their own stories along the way.

'Jack Whitehall’s Safe Space' is available now, exclusively on Audible at www.audible.co.uk/safespace.