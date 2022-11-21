Kendall Jenner has reportedly split from Devin Booker for the second time.

The former couple, who started dating in 2020, quietly broke up last month for the second time, according to People.

A source told the outlet: “Both have incredibly busy schedules right now with their careers and they’ve decided to make that a priority.”

The insider also said the pair’s work schedules was the reason for the reportedly amicable break-up, with Kendall, 27, said to be busy with her 818 Tequila brand and NBA player Devin, 26, focusing on his position with the Phoenix Suns.

But a second source added they are planning to keep in touch, saying: “They have a lot of love and respect for each other and wish only the best.”

The apparent split comes months after Kendall and Devon first split, with Page Six reporting in June they were on “different pages” about their relationship.

An insider told the outlet: “While they care for each other, Devin was not going to propose marriage and his priority is his career. Kendall’s career also dominates her life.”

Not long after news broke they had ended their two-year relationship, the pair were photographed together at Soho House in Malibu.

A source dismissed it as a “PR stunt,” adding to Page Six at the time: “(Kendall’s) team does not want it to look like she was dumped. Her people requested the meet up.”

They were most recently spotted on a holiday together in Hawaii in August.