Jay Leno has been discharged from a burns unit and is looking forward to spending Thanksgiving with his loved ones.

The former ‘Tonight Show’ host, 72, was discharged from hospital on Monday (21.11.22) after a 10-day stay, and looked happy as he posed for a photo with staff from the Grossman Burn Center.

In the image, burns scars could be seen near Jay’s jaw and on his neck, with his left hand appearing to have been badly damaged in a fire that was sparked while he was repairing his vintage car.

Doctors said in a press release shared with Page Six: “After a 10-day stay at the facility, Jay will receive follow-up care at the Grossman Outpatient Burn Clinic for burns to his face, chest and hands he received during a fire at his home garage.

“Jay would like to let everyone know how thankful he is for the care he received, and is very appreciative of all of the well wishes.

“He is looking forward to spending Thanksgiving with his family and friends and wishes everyone a wonderful holiday.”

Dr Peter Grossman added he was “pleased” with Jay’s progress and was “optimistic” the comedian would fully recover.

Jay had been seen in footage lying in a hyperbaric chamber with his left arm bandaged up to his elbow.

He underwent two grafting procedures to remove unhealthy tissue and promote healing after he was burned while working on his 115-year-old car.

A fuel leak followed by a spark in the 1907 White Steam Car triggered an explosion, leaving him needing hospitalisation.

Jay said in a statement after the accident: “I am OK. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet.”

Jay’s wife of 22 years Mavis was said to have been “very concerned” for her husband’s health and is thought to have stayed by the comedian’s side throughout his hospital stay.