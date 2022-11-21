Brooklyn Beckham has entered the saké business.

The eldest son of former footballer David Beckham, 47, and fashion designer Victoria, 48, made the announcement a day after he told his fans in an online video how to make a gin and tonic.

Brooklyn, 23, shared another clip on Monday (21.11.22) on the web of himself talking about his latest venture, stating: “Hi all, it’s Brooklyn. And today I’m proud of announce that I’m joining WESAKE.

“Joining WESAKE unites many of my different passion including my fascination with Japan.

“Saké has been crafted in Japan for over 2,000 years and we knew we had to honour the heritage, tradition and strong connection with Japanese culture.”

He added in a caption: “I am very excited to announce I am joining @drinkwesake can’t wait for you guys to try it.”

Brooklyn will be a co-founder and partner in WESAKE, according to Forbes.

The firm was founded last year by Pablo Rivera and the publication said a meeting over the summer led to Brooklyn joining as a partner this year.

Pablo said: “Most of the sake that you find in the US is in a bottle. The idea of the can brings up the idea that you can take it somewhere.

“It is in line with our message that saké can be enjoyed anywhere, anytime.”

In 2021, Brooklyn ditched his photography hobby and decided to rebrand as a chef, launching his online show ‘Cookin' With Brooklyn’.

Brooklyn dropped out of his photography course at Parsons School of Design in New York in 2018, but recently photographed Sir David Attenborough for the 96-year-old’s ‘A Life on our Planet’ film.

Mail Online said he has also worked on his wife Nicola Peltz’s new film project, acting as an on-set photographer on the 27-year-old actress’ movie ‘Lola James’.