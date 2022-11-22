Selma Blair and Christina Applegate have been supporting each other through their battles with multiple sclerosis (MS).

The 50-year-old actress - who returned to Dancing With The Stars' for a special dance during Monday night's (21.11.22) season finale - has been battling MS since 2018, while Christina announced her own diagnosis in August 2021.

Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight', she said: "Christina still supports me. She's just a strong one. She really is. She's such a nurturer.

"If you need something she's at your house. There have been things that I had been unglued, and she's like, 'I'm outside. Answer the door.' She's just amazing and strong and fun."

Meanwhile, Selma admitted she focuses on trying to help with the more practical side.

She added: "But I'm more like, 'OK, if you need help with canes,' and that stuff, 'cause I'm like, really into all of that, like all the things that help me get around, but she's getting it locked down.

"She has a lot on her plate. It's a lot, but she's as brilliant and beautiful as ever."

Christina, also 50, stepped out last week for her first public appearance since her MS diagnosis as she was honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Reflecting on the event, 'Dead To Me' star Selma said: "She was funny and definitely like her performance was amazing - but to be there.

"I just wanna witness the greats in my friends' lives, like just quietly back there, and so to know that I was there for something that we dream about when we're little."

During her emotional speech, Christina thanked her family and friends, and briefly referenced her MS diagnosis as she encouraged the audience to "laugh".

She quipped: "Oh, by the way, I have a disease. Did you not notice? I'm not wearing shoes! Anywho, you're supposed to laugh at that."