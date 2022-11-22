Jasmine Tookes is pregnant.

The 31-year-old model is expecting her first child with her husband, Snapchat director Juan David Borrero, and the couple decided to keep their news quiet until she was six months along.

Speaking about her first 12 weeks of pregnancy, she said: "I was so tired to the point I couldn’t even read emails coming through - I’d fall asleep sitting at my computer. I almost fell asleep driving my car.

"The tiredness was something I had never experienced."

Former Victoria's Secret Angel Jasmine has been keeping an "open mind" amid her pregnancy.

She said: "I’m a firm believer that whatever I feel - and any stress that I’m carrying can very easily transfer to the baby.

"Every day is scary - you never know what’s going to happen. So I just pray, hope for the best, and try to keep an open mind."

But the star has received some motherhood advice from her own mum, Cary Robinson, who has urged her daughter just to purchase the "bare essentials" at first.

Speaking to Vogue magazine - in which she announced her pregnancy news with a photoshoot - she added: "She has said to me, ‘Don’t go overboard and just buy everything that everyone tells you to get.'

"She basically tells me you only really need the bare essentials."

Jasmine also admitted she is "so grateful" to be starting a family with 32-year-old Juan.

She wrote on Instagram: "Baby Borrero The last 6 months have gone by so fast and we can’t wait to meet this precious little angel. Feeling so grateful to start a family with you @juandavidborrero (sic)"

Juan - whose father is Ecuadorian vice-president Alfredo Borrero - wrote on his Instagram Stories: "counting down the days..."