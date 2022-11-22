Olivia Culpo feels under pressure to have kids "ASAP".

The 30-year-old model has been diagnosed with endometriosis - which can cause fertility issues - and Olivia admits to worrying "about [her] timeline".

The brunette beauty - who is dating NFL star Christian McCaffrey - said on 'The Culpo Sisters': "Endometriosis can affect your fertility in a lot of different ways.

"There is so much that I don't know about what's going to happen in the future with that condition and I worry all the time about my timeline. I feel like I have to have kids ASAP."

Olivia and Christian are "on the same page about having kids".

However, the model recognises that he's currently focused on his career.

She said: "He is completely and totally focused on football and he should be.

"He's 25. He's not ready to have kids. When you add all of these fertility concerns, it's definitely very, very stressful."

Meanwhile, Olivia previously admitted that she was left with "no sense of identity" after her split from Nick Jonas.

The model - who dated Nick from 2013 until 2015 - said: "I moved to LA with him. I had no brand, no money and I was in love. That was great right, but when he broke up with me, I was kind of left with no sense of identity.

"My whole identity was in him, which is a very common story of a young person in love. I thought we were going to get married, I thought all the things, and I just remember night after night looking up at my ceiling in my apartment that I couldn't afford thinking to myself how am I going to pay my rent."