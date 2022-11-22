Woody Harrelson and Michael J. Fox once drank cobra blood together in Thailand.

The 'Natural Born Killers' actor shared a wild story from his friendship with the 'Back To The Future' star before presenting him with an honorary Oscar at the 13th Annual Governors Awards over the weekend.

Speaking to the audience, he recalled a trip to Thailand in 1989 and revealed they drank "cobra blood" mixed with Thai whiskey.

He quipped: "Mike promptly vomited his snake cocktail, he never could hold his cobra blood."

He told the audience that he visited his friend on the set of 'Casualties of War' before the pair headed into the jungle, where Fox gave someone "thousands of [Thai] baht, which probably amounted to about $16".

They were then escorted to a place where they saw a fight between "a cobra and a mongoose".

Woody said: "I didn't believe it. I look in there and Mike is sitting next to this kid with dozens of cobras all around them ready to strike and — no jest. And the kid was toying with these cobras.

"He taunted a bunch of these cobras and then he found the orneriest cobra, grabbed it by the neck, threw it in a cage with mongoose, where I saw the craziest fight I've ever seen between any animals other than studio executives.

"You guys know I'm kidding... nd the mongoose won, they took the snake, tied it by its tail, ran the blood out, half-filled four glasses with cobra blood and half with Thai whiskey."

He noted that drinking the blood is referred to as "becoming brother to the snake", although Fox struggled to keep his down and promptly threw up his beverage.

Woody teased: "Mike and I drink lots of things together and he can hold his own — what can I say, he's Canadian."

The Marty McFly actor took to the stage to accept the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award, in recognition of his Parkinson's disease work and his own Michael J. Fox Foundation, which has raised over $1 billion in a bid to find a cure for the disease.

Addressing Woody's outrageous story, he said: "I love you. We did some damage. We did some damage in the '80s."