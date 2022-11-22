Carl Woods has split from Katie Price and accused her of cheating on him.

The 33-year-old car salesman revealed they are "not together anymore" and he admitted he found the situation "quite embarrassing" as he revealed the news on social media.

In a video shared on his Instagram Stories, he said: "There is no easy way to say this and it's quite embarrassing to be honest, but me and Katie are not together anymore."

Carl claimed the reality TV star has "admitted" to being unfaithful, and reiterated that they have broken up.

He added: "I found out yesterday Katie cheated on me. She's admitted cheating on me, she slept with somebody else. So yeah, that's the end of that I guess.

"I'm just gonna have to focus on rebuilding myself and getting my life back on track and concentrating on me. But that's done."

Katie is yet to publicly address the split or the cheating allegations.

The couple first start dating in June 2020 after they were introduced by a mutual friend, and they got engaged 10 months later.

The 44-year-old star and her man had been trying for a baby together, having explored the idea of IVF treatment.

Katie - who has kids Jett, nine, and Bunny, eight, with ex Kieran Hayler, as well as Harvey Price, 20, with former flame Dwight Yorke, and Junior, 17, and Princess, 15, with former husband Peter Andre - is yet to comment publicly on the breakup for the cheating claims.

Over summer, Katie claimed she was still with her fiancé despite her TikTok account announcing they had split – which she later blamed on her account being hacked.

A follower on her blue-ticked TikTok account had asked if they were still an item, and the account replied: "No."

Katie later posted: “My account was hacked! I want to confirm I’m still with my fiancé Carl Woods!”

There had been plenty of speculation they split earlier this year, which led to Carl launching a furious tirade on Instagram in which he denied he and Katie had split and claimed he was “the best f****** fella she’s ever had".