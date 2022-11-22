Quentin Tarantino has defended his use of the N-word in his movies.

The 59-year-old director - who has been at the helm of 'Once Upon a Time In Hollywood', 'Django Unchained' and 'Pulp Fiction' during his illustrious career - has dismissed the controversy surrounding a white filmmaker including the word so often in his films.

During an appearance on HBO Max's 'Who's Talking to Chris Wallace', the host asked Tarantino: "You talk about being the conductor and the audience being the orchestra. So when people say, 'Well there’s too much violence in his movies. He uses the N-word too often.' You say what?"

He replied: "You should see something else."

The director added: "Then see something else. If you have a problem with my movies then they aren’t the movies to go see. Apparently I’m not making them for you."

Despite the backlash over the years, Samuel L. Jackson - who is one of Tarantino's longtime collaborators - has defended the filmmaker in the past.

Back in 2019, he said: "It’s some bulls***. You can’t just tell a writer he can’t talk, write the words, put the words in the mouths of the people from their ethnicities, the way that they use their words.

"You cannot do that, because then it becomes an untruth; it’s not honest. It’s just not honest."

The previous year, Jamie Foxx - who starred in 'Django Unchained' - revealed he didn't have any issues with the N-word being used, depsite it being said over 100 times in the script.

He explained: "I understood the text. The N-word was said 100 times, but I understood the text — that’s the way it was back in that time."

Meanwhile, Taratino's comments come after he has reiterated his upcoming 10th movie - which is yet to be announced - will be his last one.

He said: "I’ve been doing it for a long time. I’ve been doing it for 30 years. And it’s time to wrap up the show. I’m an entertainer. I want to leave you wanting more."