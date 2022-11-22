Charli D'Amelio hailed Mark Ballas as her "new best friend" after winning 'Dancing With The Stars' on Monday (21.11.22).

The 18-year-old TikTok star lifted the coveted Mirrorball Trophy after wowing the judges and the public alongside Mark, and Charli subsequently paid a glowing tribute to her professional partner.

She said: "Thank you guys, all thanks to you. Your votes. Each of the judges. Thank you so much for the opportunity. Thanks Mark for becoming my new best friend."

Charli claimed the crown ahead of 'Bachelorette' star Gabby Windey - who finished in second place with her pro partner Val Chmerkovskiy - while Wayne Brady finished the season in third place alongside his partner Witney Carson.

Charli subsequently admitted that she was struggling to come to terms with her success.

She told 'Entertainment Tonight': "I think I've just learned so much, that, I don't even know. This is ... I don't think that this has hit yet."

Elsewhere, Cheryl Burke performed her last-ever dance on the show, after previously announcing that she was leaving 'Dancing with the Stars'.

Asked what she'd miss about appearing on the show, Cheryl said: "My family. Every single person that was a part of this cast behind the scenes prior to today. Every single person thank you for believing in me. And thank you for helping me find my voice."

Meanwhile, Len Goodman was awarded his own Mirrorball Trophy as he waved goodbye to 'Dancing With The Stars' after 17 years.

The 78-year-old judge - who is planning to spend more time with his family in the UK - said: "That is fantastic. It has been such a joy for me to have been part of 'Dancing with the Stars'. It really has.

"I've had such a wonderful time and this is absolutely the cherry on the cake."